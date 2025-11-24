Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,909 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $60,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after buying an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after buying an additional 1,201,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,236,000 after buying an additional 438,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

