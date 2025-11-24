Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 776.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Exelixis worth $64,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 109,310.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 205,504 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,065. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,790,879.40. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

