Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 41,566 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Ulta Beauty worth $58,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $515.58 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

