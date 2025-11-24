Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,099,467 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,467 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $74,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HR opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.95. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -90.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

