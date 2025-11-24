Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $123,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $916,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

RTX Trading Down 1.8%

RTX opened at $169.62 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01. The firm has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

