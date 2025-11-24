Prudential Financial Inc. Has $98.97 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,447 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Extra Space Storage worth $98,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,269,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,717,000 after buying an additional 300,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,514,000 after purchasing an additional 419,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,922,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,011,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.0%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

