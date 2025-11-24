Prudential Financial Inc. Has $130.63 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,675 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $130,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,509,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:ICE opened at $154.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 175,258 shares of company stock worth $27,146,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.