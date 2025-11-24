Prudential Financial Inc. Has $108.37 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $108,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $207.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

