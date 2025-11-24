Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 696,067 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,067 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.72% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $66,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.77%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

