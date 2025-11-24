Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 325,410 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Resideo Technologies worth $63,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $115,155.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,321.25. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 566,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,042,855.44. The trade was a 3.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 2,135,940 shares of company stock worth $67,950,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REZI

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.