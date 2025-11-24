Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock worth $89,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 9.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,013.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,079.47. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

