Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 286,027 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $92,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $131.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

