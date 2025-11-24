Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 154,220 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of MetLife worth $121,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

