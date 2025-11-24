ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $140.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Zacks Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $188.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

