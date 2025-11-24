ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 448.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 43.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.57 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.54.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Insider Transactions at NAPCO Security Technologies

In other NAPCO Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,352. The trade was a 95.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.