ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 335 NewMarket Corporation $NEU

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 65,800.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1%

NEU stock opened at $740.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $875.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.76.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

