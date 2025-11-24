ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,706 Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at $157,541,520.92. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,633,308.98. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%.The business had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.