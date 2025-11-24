ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 275.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $88,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Javitz sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $43,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,377.16. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.