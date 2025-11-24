ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,512 Shares of Stagwell Inc. $STGW

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stagwell by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.11 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STGW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.