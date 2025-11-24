Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 20.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MFIC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 143.40%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

