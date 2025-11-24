Private Management Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 518,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $63.31 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.