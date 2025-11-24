Private Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
