PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $130.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.