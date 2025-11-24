PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 72.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

