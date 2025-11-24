Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Argan were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Argan by 1,142.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the last quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $18,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $11,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at about $9,958,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGX opened at $336.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.84. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $399.30.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $4,079,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,758.88. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,864.82. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGX. Zacks Research cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Glj Research raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Argan in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

