Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 573.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,553.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.41 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 13.91%.The business had revenue of $261.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. acquired 8,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zahid Afzal bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $99,995.31. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,144.53. This represents a 33.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 52,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WesBanco

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.