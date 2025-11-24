Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,402 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $100.89.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

