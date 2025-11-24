PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,984 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $55.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

