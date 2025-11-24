PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Option Care Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This trade represents a 10.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Up 4.9%

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH opened at $29.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

