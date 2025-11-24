PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $543,504.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,328,859.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,586.74. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 144,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -508.32, a PEG ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

