PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

