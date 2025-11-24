PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,245 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 148.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $773,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,017,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,015,000 after purchasing an additional 243,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HSBC lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $29,902.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 452,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,549,385.40. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,303,585.08. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,401,021 shares of company stock valued at $102,095,833. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $38.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

