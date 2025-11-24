PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chewy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $55,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,816.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Chewy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.34 on Monday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 2,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $74,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,423.44. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

