Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Stock Holdings Cut by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 1.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $69,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.56.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

