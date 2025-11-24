PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

