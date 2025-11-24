Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 765,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,729.10. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $344.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average is $361.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

