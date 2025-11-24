Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.52, for a total transaction of $269,960.40. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,214.24. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,258 shares of company stock worth $27,146,307. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $154.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.