Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 2,489 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 4.0%

INTU opened at $663.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.