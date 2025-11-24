Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance
Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
