PFC Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

PFC Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a market cap of $493.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

