PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PFC Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,725,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,826 shares of company stock worth $78,872,882. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9%

CSCO opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

