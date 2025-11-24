PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

PFC Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $663.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.30 and a 200-day moving average of $707.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.13.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

