PFC Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PFC Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 49.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 151,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.