PFC Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $323.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $540.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

