Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 234.93% from the stock’s current price.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CATX opened at $2.09 on Friday.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

