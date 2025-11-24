Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 108 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $581.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

