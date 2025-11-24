Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. DA Davidson lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE IBP opened at $258.72 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.21.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $877,073.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

