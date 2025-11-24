Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 188.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,401.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 409,456 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,476,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 511.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

