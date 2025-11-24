Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $230,000 in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $310.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.45. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total value of $9,765,381.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,830,766.08. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total transaction of $4,646,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,452 shares of company stock worth $137,402,532. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.