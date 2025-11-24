Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $205,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $3,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

